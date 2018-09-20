As per the police reports, a 5th class girl was raped in Patna's private school by principal and clerk for continuous 9 months. On the complaint of minor's parents, Bihar police has arrested both the accused in the case.

A principal and a clerk of a private school in Patna have been arrested by the police in allegations of raping an 11-year-old 5th class girl. Both the accused were arrested by the Bihar police on the complaint of minor’s parents and the investigation is underway. The incident came to light after the minor’s parents took their daughter to a doctor, on complaints of vomiting, pain and sudden hormonal changes and doctor informed them that she is pregnant.

“We arrested a private school teacher and school clerk as soon as the girl’s parents brought the matter to us,” said Patna SSP Manu Maharaj.

The 11-year-old victim told police that the principal first sexually assault her almost nine months ago and also made a video to blackmail her. She added that the school principal had continued to sexually assault her since then.

(Updating…)

