Patna women's shelter home: The authorities of the shelter home had brought the dead bodies to the hospital hours after the local police had raided the premises of the shelter home and later arrested a man for luring the girls from the shelter home to escape with him.

Patna women’s shelter home: Even before the accused involved in Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case could be identified and punished, two girls from a state-run shelter home in Patna, Bihar were brought dead to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Saturday night. The authorities of the shelter home had brought the dead bodies to the hospital hours after the local police had raided the premises of the shelter home and later arrested a man for luring the girls from the shelter home to escape with him. As per reports, the shelter home in Patna that was being run by Social Welfare Department in Patna’s Nepali Nagar area had concealed the deaths of the two girls while the police were conducting raids.

Commenting about the condition of the two girls, the doctor said that they were brought dead on Saturday evening by the NGO authorities. The reason for their death is still said to be investigated. Following the death of two girls, a team of police personnel was rushed to the shelter home on Sunday morning. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that special teams have been formed to nab the absconding owner of the shelter home, Chirantan Kumar. The police are currently questioning Renuka, another owner, from the shelter home in Patna.

2 girls were brought dead y'day. As per protocol, we informed police&conducted postmortem. As they were brought dead there's no question of ailment.Postmortem will reveal cause of the deaths:Superintendent,Patna Medical College&Hospital on death of 2 girls of 'Aasra Home' #Bihar pic.twitter.com/sw0VVTIkaT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2018

Current reports add that a special team of doctors have reached the Patna shelter home and are examining all the girls medically. Apart from this, Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) have reached Rajeev Nagar police station to question the 5 people related to an NGO who was detained on Saturday night.

The deceased were later identified as an 80-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, authorities have performed the last rites for one deceased while police will get a second-postmortem done for the second deceased. While reports suggest that the state-run shelter home authorities concealed the death of two women at the shelter home, sources claim that police knew about the deaths but gave the whole incident a blind eye.

