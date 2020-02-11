Patparganj Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Finally, the day has come when the noisy two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will come to a halt, albeit a temporary one at that, as results for Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday, February 11. The counting is expected to open at 8 am in approximately 21 counting centers and the results will be declared on the Election Commission website.

Delhi recorded 62.59 percent voter turnout as compared to 67.12 percent in 2015. The fall in voting percentage indicates a close fight but exit polls have clearly given the result to AAP. Exit polls said Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be re-elected as he did in 2015 where he secured 67 seats out of 70 and the BJP won 3 seats. The most conservative estimate is of 45 seats while the most optimistic is 68 for AAP. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has also spoken that his party will win 48 seats and storm to power.

Among the constituencies, Patparganj in East Delhi is among key constituencies because of its sitting MLA, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is the second most senior leader in the party after Kejriwal and has been at the forefront of the AAP claims of delivering on education and healthcare. In Lok Sabha 2019, East Delhi, of which Patparganj is a part, voted overwhelmingly in favour of BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir though AAP had fielded the articulate Atishi Marlena.

Also Read: NewsX-Polstrat Delhi exit poll says AAP likely to win 50-56 seats, BJP 10-14 seats, Congress 0-1 seats

In the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Sisodia faces Congress candidate Laxman Rawat and BJP candidate Ravi Negi. Demographically, Patparganj is home to civil servants and diplomats both in service and retired. Moreover, reports say 20 percent voters here are migrants from Uttarakhand. There are a total 2,14, 338 electors in Patparganj constituency, 1,21,069 men and 93,253 women. In 2015, AAP’s Manish Sisodia won by a margin of 28,000 votes against Vinod Kumar Binny.

Sisodia, the architect of AAP’s education and healthcare reforms, seems to be on a steady wicket but it remains to be seen if the late Hindutva swing impacts the vote?

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App