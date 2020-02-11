Patparganj Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Finally, the day has come when the noisy two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will come to a halt, albeit a temporary one at that, as results for Delhi Assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday, February 11. The counting is expected to open at 8 am in approximately 21 counting centers and the results will be declared on the Election Commission website.
Delhi recorded 62.59 percent voter turnout as compared to 67.12 percent in 2015. The fall in voting percentage indicates a close fight but exit polls have clearly given the result to AAP. Exit polls said Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be re-elected as he did in 2015 where he secured 67 seats out of 70 and the BJP won 3 seats. The most conservative estimate is of 45 seats while the most optimistic is 68 for AAP. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari has also spoken that his party will win 48 seats and storm to power.
Among the constituencies, Patparganj in East Delhi is among key constituencies because of its sitting MLA, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is the second most senior leader in the party after Kejriwal and has been at the forefront of the AAP claims of delivering on education and healthcare. In Lok Sabha 2019, East Delhi, of which Patparganj is a part, voted overwhelmingly in favour of BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir though AAP had fielded the articulate Atishi Marlena.
In the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Sisodia faces Congress candidate Laxman Rawat and BJP candidate Ravi Negi. Demographically, Patparganj is home to civil servants and diplomats both in service and retired. Moreover, reports say 20 percent voters here are migrants from Uttarakhand. There are a total 2,14, 338 electors in Patparganj constituency, 1,21,069 men and 93,253 women. In 2015, AAP’s Manish Sisodia won by a margin of 28,000 votes against Vinod Kumar Binny.
Sisodia, the architect of AAP’s education and healthcare reforms, seems to be on a steady wicket but it remains to be seen if the late Hindutva swing impacts the vote?
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanks people of Delhi for their faith and love
Arvind Kejriwal thanks the people of Delhi for showering their love and support. Arvind Kejriwal looks excited and happy for taking up the responsibilities for the third time.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal: I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Txq1O92tso— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads against BJP's Ravi Negi from Patparganj
The result for the Delhi Assembly election result is currently in its progress but it seems that Manish Sisodia has already started celebrating the victory by claiming it before the results. From some hours, Manish Sisodia was seen struggling hard to fight against BJP's Ravi Negi but recently Manish Sisodia has shown a victory sign and revealed that it is the victory that matters.
#DelhiElectionResults: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency https://t.co/OFVsRCy9zt pic.twitter.com/52CVfhPyUN— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Gautam Gambhir congratulates Arvind Kejriwal says they tried best but couldn't convience people
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir recently reacted on Delhi Election Results and revealed that they left no stone unturned but failed to convince people. He further congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and said that he hopes that Delhi develops well under his ministership.
BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir: We accept #DelhiElectionResults and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal & the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/GO4HG7s5fI— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia trailing by 856 votes after 7th round of counting
After the 7th round of voting, AAP's Manish Sisodia is still behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 856 votes in Patparganj constituency. The chances for BJP to win the constituency has now enhanced. Overall, it will be interesting to see which party takes control over Patparganj constituency.
#UPDATE: Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi, by 859 votes, after 7th round of counting, in Patparganj assembly constituency https://t.co/vWvEJlGIgH— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia trailing by 2182 votes
Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi with a margin of 2182 votes.
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi, by a margin of 2182 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after 6th round of counting. pic.twitter.com/FjaYQj6gbk— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Is Shaheen Bagh a reason Manish Sisodia is trailing in Delhi poll?
Political pundits say Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's comments over Shaheen Bagh could be a reason that people voted against him. A few days ago, at an event, Manish Sisodia had expressed solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Manish Sisodia also revealed that AAP stands with the people for this issue.
Neck to Neck battle between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi
Neck-to neck battle for Patparganj seat as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trails BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 11, 2020
After fifth round of counting, Manish Sisodia is trailing by 1576
#Update: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1576 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after fifth round of counting.— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia trails by 800 votes
After round 4 of counting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing by 800 votes against BJP candidate Ravi Negi. It seems that it is a neck to neck contest going on between Manish Sisodia and Ravi Negi in Patparganj.
Manish Sisodia seems behind Ravinder Singh Negi
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing by 1427 votes against BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi
Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1427 votes, in Patparganj assembly constituency, after third round of counting. https://t.co/L2TMBRtMgs— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
Manish Sisodia trails by 1427 votes
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who won 2015 elections with a margin of 28, 000 votes against Vinod Kumar Binny, is currently trailing from his Patparganj constituency against Ravinder Singh Negi from BJP.
Manish Sisodia trails by 398 votes
AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was taking a narrow lead at Patparganj from BJP candidate Ravi Negi, is currently trailing by 398 votes as per the recent reports.
Manish Sisodia says he is prepared well for all 70 seats
Arvind Kejriwal's party AAP, whose main fight is against corruption, won 67 seats out from 70 member house in 2015, while BJP could only win 3. Manish Sisodia, who reached the center of counting early today, revealed that this time he is prepared well for all 70 seats.
Tight contest between AAP and BJP
As per the recent reports, AAP candidate Manish Sisodia is fighting a tough competition from his constituency Patparganj. Reports also reveal that there is a difference of less than 100 votes.
Manish Sisodia takes a narrow lead
Deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is seen taking a narrow lead from Patparganj constituency. As per the reports, Manish Sisodia is fighting a tough fight and is leading with a margin of 100 votes from BJP candidate Ravi Negi.
A brief description of the Patparganj constituency
There are total 2,14,338 electors that also includes 1,21,069 males and 93,253 females. The voter turnout of 2015 was 65.16%. Talking in demography aspects, Patparganj is among the key constituencies, known for prominent civil servants and various other former diplomats. Moreover, 20 percent voters in Patparganj include Uttarakhand migrants.
Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia ahead from BJP candidate Ravi Negi
In Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies, Patparganj is among the key constituencies as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia holds the chair of its MLA. Talking about the current scenario, Manish Sisodia is leading from BJP candidate Ravi Negi.
Ahead of counting, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reveals he is confident of win
Ahead of counting, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says we are confident of the win because we have worked really hard for the people in the last 5 years.