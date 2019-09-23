Patriot Act star Hasan Minhaj denied entry to Howdy Modi event in Houston: Patriot Act star Hasan Minhaj had arrived the NRG stadium with his camera crew to attend the event, however, the event managers did not allow him citing lack of credentials and space for the broadcast crew at the venue.

Patriot Act star Hasan Minhaj denied entry to Howdy Modi event in Houston: Indian-origin stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj was denied entry to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Houston on September 22, reports said. The reports said that the Patriot Act star had arrived the NRG stadium with his camera crew to attend the event, however, the event managers did not allow him citing lack of credentials and space for the broadcast crew at the venue. Earlier in the day, Minhaj had also posted a picture of him standing outside the NRG stadium.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed over 50,000 Indian diasporas in a joint address at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media in which Minhaj was seen talking to the press coordinators outside the NRG stadium. He was speaking to the coordinators on loudspeakers in which he was seen enquiring about his credentials.

Here to celebrate two great nations coming together. India first. But America first too. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/tqlGCOKI70 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) September 22, 2019

However, the comedian and political commentator Minhaj is yet to ascertain the reports. During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, his weekly Netflix show the Patriot Act triggered a massive controversy on social media for criticizing PM Modi in one of the episodes. One of the episode on the abrogation of Articel 370 was also criticized across India. Most of his political commentaries also target US President Trump.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App