Actor-politician and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday called for a second national capital in south India, while hinting towards an alliance with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in future to end the hegemony enjoyed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in national politics. Pawan stressed the need for regional parties of the south to come together so as to play an important role in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Pawan said that for the past 10 years, people from Andhra were treated as 2nd class citizens by Telangana leaders. He said that they were hurt and angry with the treatment while adding that he never had such feeling of being alienated during his stay in Tamil Nadu.

On being asked about his home state, Andhra Pradesh, Pawan took a dig at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh being appointed as Panchayati Raj Minister and adviced him to take retirement from politics. He further told reporters that he will reveal the stand of Jana Sena soon.

Training his guns on PM Modi, Pawan said that given the actions of the BJP so far how could anyone trust Modi again. He further attacked the BJP saying that people in 2014 aligned with the saffron party as they needed a leader but the party have created a sense of fear through actions like Demonetisation.

Pawan, whose party have more social media followers than any other prominent south Indian political parties, also went all out against YS Jaganmohan Reddy saying there were strong cases against Reddy and hence he lacks the moral right to take up issues on behalf of the state.

This is not the first time Pawan had taken up the issue of the north-south divide. Earlier in February, he had questioned the population-based formula for sharing tax revenues between states and asked if the Centre was going to use the ‘success of south Indian states’ against their own interests.

