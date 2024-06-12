Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu Sworn In as Ministers in Chandrababu Naidu's Andhra Cabinet

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh and State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu were sworn in as ministers along with Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in the newly formed Andhra Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The swearing-in ceremony saw Chandrababu Naidu take the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, marking his fourth term in office and the second since the state’s bifurcation in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event and shared a warm hug with Naidu on stage after the oath-taking.

The event was graced by several prominent dignitaries, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Rammohan Naidu, and Chirag Paswan. Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, and Naidu’s wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, were also in attendance.

Following Naidu’s swearing-in, Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan took his oath as a minister. The 25-member cabinet includes a mix of TDP, Janasena, and BJP legislators. The TDP MLAs sworn in as ministers include Nimmala Ramanaidu, NMD Farooq, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Payyavula Kesav, Kollu Ravindra, Ponguru Narayana, Vangalapudi Anita, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Kola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi, Gummadi Sandhyarani, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetty Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas, and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

Representing the Janasena Party, MLAs Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh were also sworn in, alongside BJP’s Satya Kumar Yadav.

The ceremony drew a diverse crowd of political and cultural figures, including former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, NCP leader Praful Patel, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and renowned actors Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Ram Charan.

Chandrababu Naidu first took on the role of Chief Minister in 1995 and served until 2004. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, he returned as the Chief Minister in 2014 and served until 2019. His leadership has been marked by significant political maneuvering and development initiatives, making him a key figure in the state’s politics.

The TDP, under Naidu’s leadership, allied with the BJP and Janasena Party to form the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and achieved a sweeping victory in both the Assembly and parliamentary elections. The TDP secured a majority in the 175-member assembly with 135 seats, while its allies, the Janasena Party, won 21 seats, and the BJP secured eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party was reduced to a mere 11 seats.

