The CRPF Wives Association and Paytm have joined hands to enable faster donations to martyr families. The e-commerce payment application has generated a new gateway, CRPF Bravehearts, to make contributions to the families of those who were martyred in 2019 Pulwama terror attacks. On the homepage of Paytm mobile application, the donations can be made after clicking on the link CRPF Bravehearts which will lead you to the payment link.

After clicking on the link, you will find Donate to option on the platform that will make the transactions to CRPF Wives Welfare Association. Here the donors are required to enter their respective name, PAN number and amount that they opt to donate. If you are making the donations from the Paytm website than you have to follow the same procedure after clicking at the Donation link on the homepage.

Earlier on Friday, the UP government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of martyrs. Apart from that, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh government have also announced solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the martyr’s families. 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after an explosive-laden SUV rammed into a convoy of jawans with 78 vehicles.

People across the nation have been condemning the attack and Indian government has also called for isolating Pakistan alleging it provides safe heavens to terrorism. Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and has also released the video of the suicide bomber who carried out the attack.

