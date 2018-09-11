Paytm Cashback Offers: Digital payments leader Paytm offers cashback up to Rs 100 on movie ticket bookings on payments made through its app on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The offer is valid once per user on IRCTC Rail connect Android app, Paytm said.

Both the Paytm and IRCTC have joined hands to facilitate convenient, fast as well as secure payments on the IRCTC Rail connect app – the e-ticketing and catering arm of the Indian Railways.

However, the payment provider has laid down certain terms and conditions that need to be followed to avail the offer.

Terms and Conditions:

-Use Promocode ‘TR100’ to get 50% Cashback Up to Rs 100 on movie tickets

-The maximum Cashback amount that can be earned is Rs 100.

-The promo code is valid on a minimum booking of two movie tickets.

-This Promocode is valid for the limited time period.

-This code is only applicable for booking movie tickets on Paytm.com and Paytm App.

-Offer is limited to one transaction per user during the offer period.

-Please make sure to apply the Promocode before clicking on “Proceed to Pay”.

-Cashback will be credited within 24 hours of a successful transaction.

-Paytm solely reserves the right to change/modify or stop the Campaign without giving any prior notice

-Any issues and/or clarifications pertaining to this offer shall be made on paytm.com/care, and resolved by Paytm, IRCTC shall not be responsible for any issues pertaining to this offer

