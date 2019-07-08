In a yet another tussle with the central government, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has questioned the arrangements made by the government this year for the Amarnath Yatra. The leader has said that the arrangements are causing inconvenience to the locals.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has created a fresh controversy by saying that the arrangements made for the annual Amarnath Yatra are causing inconvenience in the lives of the local people in Kashmir. She has also requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to take cognisance of the matter.

While talking to reporters on Monday, Mehbooba said that the Amarnath Yatra has been taking place for years. But unfortunately this year, the arrangements made are going against the people of Kashmir. And they are causing a lot of trouble to the locals in performing their day to day activities. She further added that she has requested the governor to intervene in this matter.

Talking about the government’s restriction on the use of Jammu-Srinagar highway during the Amarnath Yatra by the civilians, she said that the arrangements have been done to trouble locals who cannot use the highway, even in the case of emergencies. The locals are being forced to wait for pilgrims to pass, she said in her statement.

The 46-day long Amarnath Yatra kick-started on July 1 and will conclude on August 15. One of the holiest shrine in Hinduism, the annual Amarnath Yatra witnesses lakhs of pilgrims visiting the holy cave every year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App