In the wake of innumerable lynching cases across the country, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Saturday, July 28, said that if lynching of Muslims in the name of cow and beef consumption continues then the country might witness another partition. His comments come after a man identified as Akbar Khan was lynched by a group of people in Alwar district of Rajasthan on suspicion of cow smuggling.

Khan along with another man was taking 2 cows to their village in Haryana through the forest near Lalawandi in Alwar district when the incident took place.

The incident comes after the death of Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, who was killed by cow vigilantes on similar charges. Following which many such attacks have occurred in Alwar, where the so-called gau rakshaks have targetted Muslims.

Reacting to this, PRP leader while addressing a gathering in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, said the lynchings of Muslims in the name of cows and buffaloes must be stopped otherwise the outcome will be dire.

There has already been a partition in 1947 (Gai aur bhains ke naam par musalmano ka katal bandh karein warna natije achhe nahi honge. 1947 mein ek partition pehle hi ho chuka hai).

According to a report published by the data news portal, India Spend, 97% of attacks related to bovine issues were reported after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power in May 2014.

