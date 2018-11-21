The majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is 44. This has come five months after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dumped Mehbooba Mufti's party from the coalition and forced the PDP leader to resign as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has 26 seats in the J&K Assembly while the People's Conference (PC) that it supports has just 2 seats.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday wrote to the state Governor Satya Pal Malik saying that she will stake claim to form the government in the state with the support of the Congress and National Conference (NC). In her letter to the governor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said that since she is not in Srinagar, it is not possible for her to meet him immediately but stressed that the letter is a reminder that she will be meeting him soon to stake the claim for forming the government in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti shared a signed letter to the governor on her official Twitter handle saying that she tried to reach Rajbhavan through fax and even called the governor’s phone but to no avail. In the letter, she wrote, “As you are aware that Peoples Democratic Party is the largest party in the State assembly having a strength of 29. You might have gathered from the media reports that the Congress and National Conference have also decided to extend support to our party to form a government in the State. National Conference has a strength of 15 and the Congress 12. That takes our collective strength to 56.”

Have been trying to send this letter to Rajbhavan. Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it @jandkgovernor pic.twitter.com/wpsMx6HTa8 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

The majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is 44. This has come five months after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dumped Mehbooba Mufti’s party from the coalition and forced the PDP leader to resign as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has 26 seats in the J&K Assembly while the People’s Conference (PC) that it supports has just 2 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More