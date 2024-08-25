PDP Unveils Manifesto, Pledges To Restore Jammu & Kashmir’s Original Status And Foster Regional Cooperation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday released its manifesto ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, vowing to restore Jammu and Kashmir to its “original status” and pushing for enhanced regional cooperation between India and Pakistan. The manifesto, which reflects the party’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, was unveiled by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti at a well-attended event at the party’s headquarters in Srinagar.

“The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded,” the manifesto declares, underscoring the party’s determination to address the grievances of the region’s populace.

PDP’s manifesto

The document expresses the party’s strong opposition to the “unconstitutional and illegal revocation” of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019, which it claims has “further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region.” This move, according to the PDP, has not only undermined the special status previously granted to Jammu and Kashmir but also exacerbated the sense of disenfranchisement among its residents.

At the heart of the PDP’s manifesto is a call for meaningful engagement, which the party views as the only viable path forward. The PDP emphasizes the importance of improving diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan, with the manifesto promising to advocate for renewed dialogue and conflict resolution between the two nations. The party also commits to promoting confidence-building measures and regional cooperation, highlighting the necessity of establishing full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) to facilitate trade and social exchange.

The manifesto, aptly titled “People’s Aspirations,” envisions the creation of a regional free-trade area and a shared economic market, which the PDP believes will contribute to lasting peace and prosperity in the region. Additionally, the party pledges to revoke controversial laws, such as the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Enemy Act, and to push for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Issue of job termination

The PDP’s manifesto also addresses the issue of job terminations in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically referring to the dismissal of government employees over alleged terror abetment charges. The party promises to revisit these cases and ensure that justice is served, particularly in instances where employees were unjustly sacked.

In a bid to protect the land and employment rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP asserts that locals will be given priority in all government tenders and mining contracts, ensuring that the region’s resources are utilized for the benefit of its residents.

The manifesto also touches on the sensitive issue of the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, a community that has been displaced from the region for decades. The PDP commits to facilitating their dignified return, emphasizing that they will be welcomed back as “honoured members of our community.”

