Pehlu Khan lynching case:: Six men, who had been accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, were acquitted on Wednesday, reports said. On April 1, 2017, fifty-five-year-old Khan, a resident Jaisinghpur village in Nuh tehsil of Mewat, was stopped near Jaguwas crossing at Jaipur-Delhi national highway by 200 Gau Rakshaks or cow vigilantes and beaten to death in broad daylight for his alleged involvement in beef trading.

Khan’s son Irshad had said the cow vigilantes beat his father and six others mercilessly though they showed all the relevant papers to prove that they were carrying the cows for dairy farming. But the violent mob wasn’t ready to listen to their plea and they dragged all of them out of their vehicles and attacked them with rods and sticks. Pehlu Khan later succumbed to injuries, whilst others received serious injuries. The attackers also robbed the victims of their cellphones and Rs 110,000 cash.

In June 2019, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that mob lynching victim Pehlu Khan was not named in the chargesheet filed by the Rajasthan Police. Gehlot also assured that he would re-investigate case if needed after the reports surfaced that Rajasthan Police had named Pehlu Khan in the chargesheet for cow smuggling. Khan was accused under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995. Reports suggested that the chargsheet also named Khan’s two sons – Irshad and Arif – and it was presented in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on May 29.

The investigation was carried out by CB CID (Central Branch CID). The then Home Minister of Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria had created a stir after he said that both parties were at fault.

