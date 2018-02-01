Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was lynched in April 2017 leading to a massive outrage in the country. The police has filed a charge sheet on the basis of evidence and statements from witnesses. The charges have been filed against the accused for violating Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995. As per section 6, the transporter is also an abetter and liable for punishment.

Alwar police on Thursday filed a second chargesheet against two persons who were accompanying Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan who was lynched in April last year by cow vigilantes. The chargesheet claims that all three had indulged in cow smuggling under the laws of the state. Police had earlier registered two cases against Khan’s assailants for murder and Khan’s companions for cow smuggling. A fourth man has also been named in the charge sheet.

Khan was lynched in April last year leading to a massive furore in the country. The police has filed a charge sheet on the basis of evidence and statements from witnesses. The charges have been filed against the accused for violating Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995. As per section 6, the transporter too is an abetter and liable for punishment. “I have the valid purchase receipt issued by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation. At the time of the purchase, nobody told us we needed additional permits. We were attacked and beaten up by the mob and now we have been made accused,” one of the accused Azmat had earlier said in an interview with a media outlet.

The dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was returning to Haryana from a cattle fair in Jaipur when they were assaulted by cow vigilantes in Behror, Khan had succumbed to his injuries and the video documenting the lynching had taken the country by storm. Nine men were charged for Khan’s murder after police identified them from the video footage.