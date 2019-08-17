Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe into the acquittal of all six accused by the session court. The team will examine the shortcomings and court's findings related to their acquiital.

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday ordered a fresh probe against the accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case after a session court acquitted all six accused involved in the murder. The Chief Minister has now set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General of Police (crime) alongside senior lawyer to probe into the matter.

The review committee chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup, Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh, Principal Secretary (Law), Mahavir Prasad Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Crime) BL Soni, has decided to look into the shortcomings in the investigation.

The SIT will be examining the loopholes in the investigation along with the findings of the court following which it’s expected to submit its report in 15 days.

On the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Rajasthan government said it will look into irregularities in the case and will identify officers responsible for such carelessness.

Besides the identification of errors in the case, the SIT will also look for oral and documentary testimonies not considered previously. The SIT will be headed by DIG (Special Operation Group) Nitin Deep Ballagan alongsie SP (CID-CB) Sameer Kumar Singh and ASP (Vigilance) Sameer Dubey.

The Alwar court on Wednesday had acquitted all six accused (cow vigilantes) who attacked 55-year-old Pehlu Khan on his way to Jaipur for transporting cows. The court this week released the accused on grounds of benefit of doubt, meanwhile, three juveniles involved in the murder are being investigated by the Juvenile Justice Board.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App