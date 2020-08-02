In Andra Pradesh, for the sixth successive month, pensions were distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries by the impeccable delivery system of village and ward volunteers.

Under YSR Pension Kanuka on Saturday, by 5 pm, about 58,42,796 beneficiaries have received the pension on Day-1, totaling it to 95.44percent, while the state government is spending Rs 1478.89 crores towards the initiative. In the month of August with a new addition of 2.2 lakh members, as many as 61.28 lakh beneficiaries will be receiving their pensions.

Also, 1,52,095 beneficiaries who were unable to receive the pension from the past six months due to various reasons will be receiving the entire amount this month. In addition to these 1568 health pensions were also added to the list and even the pensions that are being offered through various corporations like Brahmin corporation, Kapu, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and Minories corporations have been brought under YSR pension Kanuka and the beneficiaries shall receive their pension of Rs 2250 at the doorstep.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been firm on his promises and proved that the YSRCP government would not compromise in delivering welfare schemes to the public even at these tough times. The old-age pensioners, physically handicapped are facing difficulties due to lockdown, and now, providing them with the pensions at their doorsteps has built confidence among them by the concern shown.

