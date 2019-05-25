PM Modi said everyone present here today is because of the people’s trust and the decisive mandate they gave in the elections to BJP and the NDA.

Thanking people for the massive mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas shows the path to development for every region of India. Modi said his government will leave no stones unturned to fulfill the expectations of people. Addressing an NDA parliamentary meeting on Saturday, PM Modi said the country has given him a huge mandate and it comes with the expectations of people. He said the 2019 elections were about breaking down walls and connecting hearts, referring to the divisive politics of the past elections. PM Modi said everyone present in the meeting today is because of the people’s trust and the decisive mandate people gave in the elections to BJP and NDA.

He said the 2019 elections were pro-incumbency, which is tied with a thread of people’s trust and that trust was not only between people and the government but also among people themselves. Referring to the large women participation in the elections, PM Modi said this is for the first time in independent India that such a large number of women MPs are sitting in parliament. This has been made possible due to women power.

The prime minister said though he’s elected as the leader of NDA, he’s very much part of the system and he’s one of the members of the House. The 2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts, because in a way, the elections have become a way to unite the society and that gave a new high to the election process, Modi said. People have started a new era and all of those present here are a witness to it, he said. People have accepted BJP due to its ‘seva bhav’, Modi said, adding that parliamentarians should be ready to help people even when they move through the lanes of politics and power.

He said President Ram Nath Kovind has designated him as the prime minister and requested him to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the council of ministers; and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Of the 352 NDA seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has won 303. The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. In his victory speech on Thursday, Amit Shah had said that for the first time in 50 years, the BJP has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row.

