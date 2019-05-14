People express shock, anger on Twitter after mother, daughter commit suicide in Kerala for failing to repay bank loan

The 19-year-old girl and her 40-year-old mother succumbed to their burn injuries at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The family had already paid Rs 8 lakh for the Rs 5 lakh it had borrowed from a bank in 2013. However, the lender was pressurising them to repay the remaining Rs 4,80,000.

People on Twitter expressed shock and anger at the death of a 19-year-old girl and her 40-year-old mother after they set themselves on fire to escape the daily harassment and threatening calls from a bank for repaying the family’s outstanding loan. Both of them succumbed to their injuries after they were admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in a critical condition. According to a media report, the family had already paid Rs 8 lakh for the Rs 5 lakh it had borrowed from a bank in 2013. However, the lender was pressurising them to repay the remaining Rs 4,80,000. The news has shocked the public and underlined the plight of small borrowers in the country like the Thiruvananthapuram family who have to undergo daily harassments from lenders even though they have paid more than what they have borrowed, while influential people involved in bank frauds go scot free.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 40-year-old woman & her 19-year-old daughter attempted suicide by setting themselves ablaze after bank issued them seizure notice to repay 4,80,000 rupees home loan; daughter died & mother critical. They had borrowed 5 lakh in 2003 & had paid 8 lakh till now — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

People took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their reactions after the news broke. While some blamed the ruling Congress party in the state, others accused the bank for the tragedy. And others spoke in support of the lender. Karan N.R. wrote true congress is the worst. He blamed the party and the bank for the tragic incident in the state. Reaper25 @ajin251 supported the bank and asked the accusers how is the bank at fault. The bank has to take legal action. They can write off loans. Friends, relatives and neighbours should have helped them if they knew about their problem, he wrote. Replying to his tweet, waiting4Maharshi @vtarak999 wrote no body will help. It’s a fact. Home loan rates are always like that. Duration of a loan may be of 5 or 10 years, but a borrower repays double the amount of what he had actually taken from the bank. Lenders should understand people’s problem and give them time to repay but they don’t understand, he said.

Gautam Deorah @Gautamdeorah said belonging to general category citizen is a crime today. On one hand, politicians are promising loan waivers, reservation in education, jobs etc., on the other hand, people born in general class have to earn and pay tax to fulfill the political promises. Lalit Kirola @KirolaLalit said it’s really a heart ranching news. Jhasaketu @Jhasaketu said it was unfortunate. Banks save poor people from the clutches of private money lenders. What if the very system, which is supposed to save people, turns an exploiter, he wrote. Others like Rahul Suri didn’t believe it was bank’s fault. He wrote on his Twitter handle Being Suri-ous! it was an awful news; feel sad for the family but the bank cannot be held responsible for suicide. It is a profit making institution, not an NGO. @notAnOfficeGuy wrote It’s not about understanding; it’s business, they have to pay others to thrive. The unfortunate thing is people are not trained, or capable, of using loan to build a successful business.

