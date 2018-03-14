After Uttar Pradesh bypolls results, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday in a press conference thanked the people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur and BSP chief Mayawati. Speaking in the media briefing, former UP chief minister said that the Acche din hasn't come, the people have become one and have worked to bring back the bad days for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the Samajwadi Party (SP) claimed victory in Uttar Pradesh bypolls which were held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday the people of both the districts. Speaking in the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I would like to thank the people of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. I also want to thank Mayawati.” The bypoll in UP’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur were held after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya vacated their seats. Ahead of the elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-SP declared that they will support each other in order to defeat BJP in the UP bypolls. However, BSP clarified that it shouldn’t be looked as an alliance for 2019.

The government which cause misery to the people, the people then answer the government in a right way. The Acche din hasn’t come, the people have become one and have worked to bring back the bad days for the BJP. Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adtiyanath had said, “We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates.” The bypolls in UP were held on two seats — Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Main Gorakhpur aur Phulpur ki janta ko dhanyawaad dena chahta hoon. Aur Mayawati ji ka bahot aabhaar prakat karna chahta hoon: Akhilesh Yadav, SP. #UPByPoll pic.twitter.com/3Aln7UrXq8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Jo sarkaar janta ko dukh deti hai, janta usko sahi jawaab deti hai. Acche din toh aaye nahi, janta ek ho gayi aur BJP ke bure din laane ka kaam kiya: Akhilesh Yadav, SP. #UPByPoll pic.twitter.com/gLoxSk6CQ4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 14, 2018

Prior to that while hitting out at the BJP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the vote against BJP shows that people are angry with the party. The bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur district took place on March 11. Taking it to his official Twitter account, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “Congratulations to the candidates who have won in the bypolls. The results have revealed that people are angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and they will vote for a candidate who has more chances to win the elections. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet further said, “The Congress party is ready to rebuilt Uttar Pradesh and this will not happen overnight.”

