Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed today that the BJP, known for being a party with a difference, must avoid repeating the mistakes that led to the Congress losing power. Speaking at a Goa BJP executive meeting near Panaji, attended by state unit chief Sadanand Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gadkari emphasized the need for the BJP to uphold its unique identity.

“Advani ji used to say that we are a party with a difference. We have to understand how different we are from the other parties,” Gadkari recalled, highlighting the BJP’s distinctive approach.

“People have chosen the BJP due to the mistakes of the Congress. If we repeat those mistakes, our entry into power will hold no value,” he cautioned, reflecting on the recent Lok Sabha elections where the BJP fell short of a majority.

“In the days ahead, party workers must recognize that politics is a tool for driving social and economic reforms,” Gadkari affirmed, underscoring the importance of governance free from corruption.

Discussing politics in Maharashtra, Gadkari criticized the trend of caste-based politics and pledged to avoid it. “I have decided not to follow this trend. Those who resort to caste-based politics will face consequences,” he warned.

Gadkari urged Goa BJP cadres to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence in every constituency, aiming for victory in the 2027 assembly elections.

