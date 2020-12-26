Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) will be given to the beneficiaries of this scheme as per the SECC 2011 database. Officials said that people eligible on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 will be able to avail this scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the officials, (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme is aimed at profiting over 21-lakh people of Jammu & Kashmir.

A senior official from the government said to a media outlet that the government was collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database. He added that it would ensure that all beneficiaries were enrolled at the earliest so that they could avail free healthcare services.

Jammu and Kashmir has won Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'gram swaraj': PM Narendra Modi on DDC elections, during his address at the launch of Ayushaman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme for residents of J&K https://t.co/k16LxNiQLR — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office or the PMO said that this scheme after being launched would work in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY). The release said that the scheme would operate in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

PM Modi will launch this scheme through a virtual event. Union home minister Amit Shah and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha will also be present during the virtual event.

