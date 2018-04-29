An upbeat HD Kumaraswamy spoke to media in Bengaluru and shed light on his projections and plans about the Karnataka polls. The current assembly is led by Congress which has 119 seats while their closest rivals in the opposition are BJP with 43 seats. In the state assembly elections of 2013, JD(S) secured just 29 seats.

JD(S) Karnataka state unit president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that he is fully confident of securing a majority in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and that people of the state are tired of BJP and Congress. He further stressed that he will not play the role of any kingmaker who will help some other party in forming a government, rather voters will crown him the king after the assembly polls.

An upbeat HD Kumaraswamy spoke to media in Bengaluru and shed light on his projections and plans about the Karnataka polls. When asked where Janata Dal (Secular) lies in the upcoming polls, he replied, “I’m completely confident about bringing in a government with majority, I don’t have an iota of doubt. I’m targeting 113, I have made preparations strategically, required to reach 113. So in my opinion ultimately I will succeed in reaching my goal. People will make me succeed, I have this confidence.”

Kumaraswamy, who is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, further gave his calculations for the Karnataka polls. “According to my calculations, 97-105 comfortably I’m going to reach this time, another 7-8 seats I may fall short. For that I’m working hard and I’m sure we will make it up,” he added. JD(S) is contesting Karnataka elections in alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Citing that people have lost faith in Congress and BJP, HD Kumaraswamy stressed that this time, people of Karnataka will crown him the king of the state, not the kingmaker who will help somebody else form the government. “You have given chance to both Congress and BJP, you have seen their work, and you have experienced it. Give me one chance; I’m going with this message,” he added.

