If reports are to believed, a foreign pharmaceutical company is currently in the docks for conducting tests on at least 21 labourers hailing from Churu and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan. After the osteopathic-orthopedic drug was given to the people, their health deteriorated following which they were taken to the hospital. The alleged subjects had administered the drug on March 19. As per preliminary investigations, it was found that the drugs were not meant for human testing and was strictly advised for animals. As per reports, the human testing of the drug was being done at a private hospital in Jaipur.

Taking cognizance of several media reports, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) said on Saturday (April 21) that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has sent a three-member team to Jaipur to further investigate the incident that took place at a private hospital. Commenting on the health condition of more than two dozen labourers who were used as lab rats, the Health Minister of the state, Kali Charan Saraf, said that a three-member panel has been made to look into the incident. The minister said, “Action will be taken if lapses are found”.

This is a very serious matter. I have instructed our Principal Secretary of Medical Health to investigate it. Strict action will be taken against those responsible: #Rajasthan Health minister Kali Charan Saraf pic.twitter.com/PHoLsD20Xc — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

As per a report by News18, one of the labour stated that they were given Rs 500 for being a part of the test. Reports suggest that 21 of those labours who were administered with the new drug are currently being treated at a hospital. As per a report by PTI, the committee set up by the Government to investigate the Jaipur hospital incident had paid a visit to the hospital on Saturday, April 21 and had sought necessary documents related to the trial by the hospital.

