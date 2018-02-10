Pravin Togadia on Friday stated that the people of the nation voted for him so that they can get Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. VHP's Togadia stated that he was not brought into power for making laws on the practice of triple talaq by the Muslim community. Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra has stated that it would be hearing the appeals in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute on March 14.

Pravin Togadia on Friday stated that the people of the nation voted for him so that they can get Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

In a brazen attack unleashed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) international working president, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party government, Pravin Togadia on Friday stated that the people of the nation voted for him so that they can get Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Criticising PM Modi over the triple talaq bill, VHP’s Togadia stated that he was not brought into power for making laws on the practice of triple talaq by the Muslim community.

Asking the government to push the construction of Ram Mandir, Pravin Togadia said that the current government should make a law for construction of the temple in Ayodhya. Talking to media persons on the issue, VHP’s international working president said, “People have voted you to power not for making laws on triple talaq, but for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya”. The following attack on PM Modi and his government came in while Pravin Togadia was on a two-day tour of Aurangabad and Parbhani.

While addressing the media on Friday, Togadia said that a law should be passed for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “A law should be passed for the construction of Ram temple so that it is built soon. Whether to make a law on triple talaq or not is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple,” he added. Expressing their confidence in the judiciary, the VHP leader said, “We have faith in the judiciary, but since the temple has not been built, a law should be passed in this regard so that it can be constructed without the mosque adjacent to it”. Highlighting that the Hindu community has been waiting for the Ram Mandir for very long and hence it should be built sooner, he said that a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it would hear the appeals in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute on March 14.

Following the visit of VHP international working president Pravin Togadia, the police has deployed over 700 policemen including two DCPs, five ACPs and 17 police inspectors in the area for security purposes.