Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in both Centre and Maharashtra state Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande while giving a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Lok Sabha said that it’s now time for the Prime Minister to speak about his government schemes and not just criticising the Congress party. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that it’s the time that Modi ji realises it has been 4 years now. People were fed up because of Congress and that is why they chose you. People want to hear your schemes and not the criticism of Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of the Parliament had hit out at the Congress party and targetting the way it has ruled the country. Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said that if Sardar Vallabhai Patel would have been the prime minister, India would have never faced the partition. However, hitting back at PM Narendra Modi, Congress party president Rahul Gandhi said that PM spoke for more than 1 hour but didn’t speak a word on Rafale deal, or on farmers or on employment for youth. It was a totally political speech. It’s the time that he should realise that he is the PM of the country and must answer the questions by the people as well as the opposition.

“I think Modi ji has forgotten that he is the PM now, he should answer questions and not always accuse the opposition. Questions are being asked by the country from the prime minister, but he is not answering. In Parliament you have to give answers and not ask questions to the country instead,” Rahul Gandhi added. Not only Rahul Gandhi but senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also gave his reaction on PM Narendra Modi’s speech and said that PM might be a terrific orator but this speech (in Lok Sabha) is a farrago of misrepresentations and half-truth’.