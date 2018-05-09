Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday slammed the Congress party saying that he fails to understand why Modi is the agenda of the Congress party. Prime Minister Modi said that since 2014, he is trying to fight the battle against corruption and assures people those who looted the poor will have to return every single paisa.

Taking a pot shot at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The Chief Minister was campaigning for a Congress candidate whose name is also Narendra but he only kept saying Narendra Modi and praised Narendra Modi too. The truth seems to have come out.”

While the campaign for the Karnataka Elections is in its last leg, both the Congress and BJP are launching a blistering attack on each other, in order to malign each other’s image and woo voters. Earlier in the day, while addressing another poll rally in the state, PM Modi slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his PM aspiration remark and termed him immature.

Taking on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi during his address said that he did care about the alliance partners, the senior leaders in the party, and declared himself the as the PM candidate. It was nothing but an ultimate display of arrogance by the Congress president. Speaking about the BJP, PM Modi said that our high command is only the people. But Congress doesn’t people problems. Further slamming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi added that the Congress chief has nothing to do with the internal democracy of the party, one who himself declare him the prime minister, isn’t this the height of arrogance.

Continuing with his Congress-bashing, PM Modi said, “The Congress is only interested in deals. I’m not saying this. It’s a Congress MP and former CM (Karnataka) Veerappa Moily who said this. When tickets were sold, he said that Congress will have to solve their ‘money problem’ and also blamed PWD Minister for deal-making. To remove Modi, there are big meetings being held. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one ‘Naamdaar’ that he is going to be Prime Minister.”

