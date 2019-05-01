Why the BJP that asks for votes in the name of nationalism didn't come forward to help a soldier, who was being sacked for complaining about food, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked.

People who sacked BJF jawan for complaining about food can’t be called real patriots, says Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the Election Commission’s decision to reject ex-BJF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination from Varanasi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday blamed the BJP for his plight, saying the saffron party didn’t help the soldier when he was being sacked for complaining about the food. Why the BJP that asks for votes in the name of nationalism didn’t come forward to help the soldier, the Samajwadi Party leader asked. Akhilesh said that those who dismissed him for complaining about food can’t be called real patriots.

SP's Akhilesh Yadav on Varanasi candidate's nomination rejected: When they are asking for votes in the name of nationalism, they should have faced a soldier. People who dismissed him from his job because he complained about food, how can those people be called real patriots? pic.twitter.com/essvzB27gZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2019

The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected the former BJF jawan’s nomination from Varanasi after he failed to submit all the required documents on time. The Samajwadi Party had fielded Tej Bahadur from Varanasi to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former jawan is reportedly planning to move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s decision to reject his nomination. Before his talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, Tej Bahadur had announced to fight against PM Modi as an independent from the seat.

The former BSF jawan had come to limelight after he posted a video on social media complaining about the low-quality food allegedly being served at the BSF camps near the country’s borders. Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed from service in 2017 on charges of breaking the service rules. His employers had taken cognizance of the offence after the video had gone viral on social media. The SP-Bahujan Samaj Party coalition had dropped its earlier candidate Shalini Yadav in favour of Tej Bahadur to avoid a split in votes if he contests elections as an independent. Congress has fielded its 2014 candidate Ajay Rai again from Varanasi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App