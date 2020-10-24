Article 370: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti will be its vice-president.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. Abdullah was speaking to reporters after meeting of members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti will be its vice-president.

Both are former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was held at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s residence in Srinagar. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah was also present at the meeting along with other leaders.

“It’s not an anti-national jamat. Our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. That is our fight, it is not more than that. Their attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It is not a religious fight,” Abdullah told reporters. People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone said that all the parties present in the meeting have reached a consensus on the leadership and a future course of action.

It's not an anti-national Jamat, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of J&K and Ladakh are restored. Attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It's not a religious fight: Farooq Abdullah after 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' meet in Srinagar

“Farooq Abdullah to be president and Mehbooba Mufti the vice-president of ‘People’s Alliance’ while Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami will be the convenor. I will keep working as a spokesperson. A document will be prepared within a month via which we will present facts behind the lies that are being propagated.

It will be a tribute to people of J-K who are being slandered,” Sajjad Lone said. Lone said that a second all-party meeting will be held within two weeks in Jammu and further a convention will be held in Srinagar.

