Residents of Tirupur were shocked to see Thanthai Periyar statue vandalised and slippers placed on his head by miscreants on the wee hours of Monday. Dravidian partymen who were celebrating the 140th birthday of Periyar and had plans to garland to the statue were in utter shock.

The miscreants had also chiselled a few parts from the statue’s head and placed a pair of slippers atop it.

Police have initiated an investigation.

Tamil Nadu: A statue of Periyar was found to be vandalised by unidentified miscreants today morning, with a pair of slippers kept on the top of it in Chennai's Tiruppur. Police have started an investigation. pic.twitter.com/qhZhRC12Ml — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Similarly, a slipper was hurled at a Periyar statue in Chennai by a miscreant who was later arrested by the cops.

Today is the birth anniversary of E V Ramaswamy, popularly known as EeVeRa and Periyar, and leaders of various political parties are paying floral tributes to his statues installed in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

