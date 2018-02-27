Several sperm filled balloons were found in the College premises. In order to tighten the noose around these people, the LSR Student Union has requested that the security must be beefed around the premises in order to avoid such cases in future. The matter of perverts throwing sperm balloons at girl students was highlighted after the official Facebook page of the LSR student Union stated that they have requested police officers and college Principal to increase the security.

For many people, the festival of colours, Holi, is the time when people from all corners of the nation bury their differences and together get indulged in the festivities. However, many also drag nuisance in the festival by throwing water balloons at strangers and girls, using it as an excuse to misbehave. Recently, it was found that a few perverts threw balloons filled with sperms at Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College students. As per reports, several sperm filled balloons were found in the College premises. In order to tighten the noose around these people, the LSR Student Union has requested that the security must be beefed around the premises in order to avoid such cases in future.

In order to avoid such incidences during Holi, the LSR Student Union has formally requested the authorities to increase the police patrolling around the college campus areas in order to safeguard the girls studying in the college. The matter of perverts throwing sperm balloons at girl students was highlighted after the official Facebook page of the LSR student Union stated that they have requested police officers and college Principal to increase the security inside and outside the LSR college campus.

Apart from highlighting the problems faced by LSR girls during Holi, the Student Union also shared the mobile numbers of the concerned people who can be approached by any student who faces such issues. The post shared by the Student Union stated that the security will be beefed up from February 27. Just a few days before the reports of sperm balloons being thrown at girls was highlighted, it was reported that a middle aged man masturbated in a public bus by looking at a Delhi university girl. After the girl noticed the act, she immediately filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Failing to nab the accused, the police released a photo of the accused, retrieved from the video made by the victim, and has sought help from the public.

