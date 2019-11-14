Pervez Musharraf admits training Kashmiris in Pakistan to fight against the Indian Army: Currently, Pakistan features in the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the international terror financing watchdog has warned Islamabad to control money laundering and terror financing on its soil.

In February 13, Musharraf had admitted that Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) had given birth to the Taliban after 2001 because the government of Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai's predecessor had large number of non-Pashtuns and officials who favoured India.

Pervez Musharraf admits training Kashmiris in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army: Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf has once again admitted that his country had introduced religious terrorism in Afghanistan in 1979. Musharraf also admitted that Pakistan trained Kashmiri youth to wage war against the Indian Army. The former Pakistan president’s claim may create more trouble for Pakistan which features in the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The global terror financing watchdog has warned Islamabad to control money laundering and terror financing on its soil. This is Musharraf’s second admission regarding Pakistan’s involvement in promoting terrorism in south Asia. Earlier, he had admitted that Pakistani soldiers, not terrorists, were behind the Kargil war.

In an interview, Musharraf said slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and Haqqani network founder late Jalaluddin Haqqani were seen as heroes in Pakistan. Kashmiri’s, who come to Pakistan, to join terror camps, get rousing welcome in the country also. The former chief of Pakistan Army said Pakistan promoted terrorism in Afghanistan to push the Soviets out of the country for its own benefit. Islamabad had brought terrorists from across the globe against the Russian soldiers.

Currently, Musharraf is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in London as he is suffering from Amyloidosis. Amyloidosis is caused by a build-up of amyloid proteins in the heart, kidneys, liver or other organs. Musharraf is concerned about the current state of Pakistan and his countrymen and wants to return to the country if doctors allow him to travel.

On July 24, 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that as many as 40 different terror groups are operating in his country and the successive governments in Pakistan did not tell about it to the United States. Addressing a Capitol Hill reception hosted by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Imran Khan repented for joining the US-led war against the Russians in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Army and spy agency ISI are wary of India’s growing military might. The two neighbours have fought four wars including the Kargil War in 2001 while Kashmir the bone of contention between India and Pakistan since independence in 1947. And, that’s why Islamabad is using terrorism as a tool to inflict injury on India. Musharraf had said the fighting between the RAW of India and the ISI of Pakistan must stop. He said it can only stop when leaderships on both sides vow to resolve disputes and stop the confrontation.

