After the Pulwama attack, the tension between India and Pakistan has been on peaks. While an interview with Hum News, Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf stated that the Jaish-e-Mohammed was a terror outfit but hinted that his country's intelligence team had used it to carry out attacks in India during his tenure.

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Wednesday stated that the Jaish-e-Mohammed was a terror outfit but hinted that his country’s intelligence team had used it to carry out attacks in India during his tenure.

Pervez Musharraf revealed this while a telephonic interview with Pakistani journalist Nadeem Malik of Hum News. The show telecasted on Wednesday disclosed that Musharraf had embraced actions to be taken against Jaish-e-Mohammed, said it has tried to assassinate him two times in December 2003. A clip of that shared by journalists went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Later, when the journalist asked him why didn’t he take an action against the terror outfit during his tenure, he replied saying that those times were different. He claimed that both the countries were involved in a secretive struggle and used to carry out attacks on each other’s territories. Pervez Musharraf then accepted that his country’s intelligence agencies were also involved in the attacks.

Even after all that, the Pakistan government did not take action against Jaish-e-Mohammed nor did Pervez Musharraf insist on it. Pervez Musharraf’s tenure in Pakistan lasted for 9 years, from 1999 to 2008.

Jaish-e-Mohammed is a terror outfit led by Maulana Masood Azhar who is blamed for many terror attacks in India including the one which shook India recently, the Pulwama attack.

