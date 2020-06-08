The Indian wing of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( PETA), which is known to be the premiere most organisation fighting for right of animals, has appreciated Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching an online waste exchange platform that will help the authorities to monitor the movement of hazardous waste real time using the tools incorporated in the platform.

Tweeting about this one of a kind initiative taken up by the AP Government, the official handle of PETA India said ,’ Thank you @ysjagan , we are sure this will help animals too’.

Thank you @ysjagan. We are sure this will help animals too!https://t.co/JUVcS9d4Zz — PETA India (@PetaIndia) June 8, 2020

Here’s a brief on the platform for better understanding:

1. Andhra Pradesh has a large number of industries falling under red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. They also generate other wastes also like e-waste and many more, which need to be addressed.

2. The waste management sector / the waste market is not adequately organised to cater the total quantity of the waste being generated. Hence, there is a requirement for appropriate system intervention to streamline, manage and scientifically dispose off the waste generated in the State.

3. To resolve the existing insufficiency in managing the waste generated and making the waste management sector/ market more organised, it has been proposed by the government to set up A.P. Environment Management Corporation as a government company to handle industrial waste, from its generation until the end of its lifecycle.

4. Accordingly, the EFS&T Dept, Government of Andhra Pradesh vide G.O. Ms. No. 39 dt: 05.12.2019 issued orders for formation of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC).

5. The APEMC will work in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave. APPCB will consider and make necessary provisions for industries / organisations to hand over the waste generated by their units, which cannot be treated within their premises, to APEMC for management of waste, in accordance with Environmental Rules & Regulations.

6. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri.Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy garu, launched the online waste exchange platform of AP Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) on the eve of “World Environment Day 2020” on 5th June 2020.

7. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Sri.Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy garu, which launching the poster of online waste exchange platform of AP Environment Management Corporation, also mentioned the salient features of the corporation viz.,

India’s 1st online waste exchange platform

A proactive initiative of Govt. of AP towards environment improvement

100% safe disposal of toxic wastes

Proper tracking, scrutiny and audit of the waste

Encouragement towards utilization of wastes such as co-processing.

Promoting 6Rs – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign & Remanufacture.

