A petition by former law minister Shanti Bhushan has urged the Supreme Court to reframe the rules of case allotment. The petition challenges CJI Misra's authority to assign cases and also requests the Supreme Court to let the petition be heard by other senior judges not Misra.

The Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra currently holds the power of Master of the Roster as in charge of assigning big cases. Former Law Minister has challenged his status in the Supreme Court after a political move motivated towards the impeachment of the judge failed in the Parliament. Dipak Misra after his recent few judgements has earned the wrath of the centre. The CJI’s authority as an individual has been challenged in a petition which has demanded the power of assigning cases to be given to a collegium or panel of senior judges.

Shanti Bhushan, former law minister in his petition has asked the Supreme Court to formulate new rules for the allocation of important cases. A senior lawyer now Bhushan believes there should be more transparency in the procedure as it involves various aspects of a case pertaining to several human lives. He has also requested the top court that his petition should not be heard by the Chief justice of India and should rather be addressed by the other three senior-most judges of the country.

In January, Supreme Court’s senior-most four judges had held a press conference, openly criticising the working of country’s top court under the current Chief Justice. The four judges went public about how Misra was abusing the virtue of his position as the “master of the roster.” The judges in the press conference took up the matter of Justice Loya’s death whose case was allotted to a lower order judge in the SC’s pecking order. In the aftermath of which the four judges had slammed CJI Dipak Misra.

Shanti Bhushan’s petition refers to “extremely disturbing trend of listing matters subjectively and selectively” and “serious erosion of the independence of the judiciary in deciding matters objectively and independently,” as reported by NDTV. Earlier the opposition failed to pass an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice. To pass an impeachment motion in the Parliament, 100 MPs need to put their weight behind the motion in the Lok Sabha, while 50 signatures are required in the Rajya Sabha.

