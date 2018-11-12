Petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan, makers of 'Zero': A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court against the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero', including the actor himself, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community on Monday.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court against actor Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of Zero for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community on Monday. According to reports, petitioner Amritpal Singh Khalsa urged the court to remove the scenes wherein Khan is displaying a ‘Kirpan’. Kirpan is a sword or small dagger, which is carried by Sikhs as part of a religious commandment given by Guru Gobind Singh.

In his petition, Khalsa said, Kirpan is worn only after one becomes a Sikh but displaying it (as displayed in the movie) is blasphemous. He demanded immediate of the scene from Zero.

