Petition Filed In Chandigarh Court Seeking Criminal Charges Against Kangana Ranaut

A petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. The petition alleges that Ranaut misrepresented historical facts and hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs in her film Emergency.

Case Details and Allegations

The case has been filed with the area magistrate under sections 302, 299, 196 Part One, and 197 Part One BNS. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 17, 2024.

Advocate Ravinder Singh, former president of the District Bar Association Chandigarh and head of Lawyers for Humanity, who filed the case, claimed that Emergency attempts to defame Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest seat of authority for Sikhs.

Accusations Against the Film

Singh further stated, “An attempt has been made to portray Jathedar Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist, which is completely baseless. There was no FIR against him.

The Dharam Yudh Morcha was established to implement the Sri Anandpur Sahib Resolution. The government misinterpreted this and attacked Sri Harmandir Sahib, resulting in the deaths of innocent people, during which Jathedar Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale also became a martyr.”

Calls for Further Investigation

Singh urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the funding of the film. He added, “The film was made without proper research, and its funding should be examined to determine the source of the money used in its production. Additionally, her (Kangana Ranaut’s) previous films have flopped.”

Legal Implications

Singh informed that the case against Kangana Ranaut is based on accusations of attempting to hurt sentiments and create tension between communities. “We have filed a criminal case under sections 302, 299, 196 Part One, and 197 Part One BNS for inciting religious sentiments and creating tension between communities. The next hearing is scheduled for September 17, 2024. Under these sections, there is a provision for a maximum sentence of 2 years,” Singh said.

