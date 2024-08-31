Saturday, August 31, 2024

Petition Filed In Chandigarh Court Seeking Criminal Charges Against Kangana Ranaut

A petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Petition Filed In Chandigarh Court Seeking Criminal Charges Against Kangana Ranaut

A petition demanding the registration of a criminal case was filed on Saturday in Chandigarh against film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. The petition alleges that Ranaut misrepresented historical facts and hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs in her film Emergency.

Case Details and Allegations

The case has been filed with the area magistrate under sections 302, 299, 196 Part One, and 197 Part One BNS. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 17, 2024.

Advocate Ravinder Singh, former president of the District Bar Association Chandigarh and head of Lawyers for Humanity, who filed the case, claimed that Emergency attempts to defame Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest seat of authority for Sikhs.

Accusations Against the Film

Singh further stated, “An attempt has been made to portray Jathedar Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as a terrorist, which is completely baseless. There was no FIR against him.

MUST READ: Forest Department Sets Traps & Launches Search Ops To Capture Two Remaining Wolves In UP’s Bahraich

The Dharam Yudh Morcha was established to implement the Sri Anandpur Sahib Resolution. The government misinterpreted this and attacked Sri Harmandir Sahib, resulting in the deaths of innocent people, during which Jathedar Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale also became a martyr.”

Calls for Further Investigation

Singh urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the funding of the film. He added, “The film was made without proper research, and its funding should be examined to determine the source of the money used in its production. Additionally, her (Kangana Ranaut’s) previous films have flopped.”

Legal Implications

Singh informed that the case against Kangana Ranaut is based on accusations of attempting to hurt sentiments and create tension between communities. “We have filed a criminal case under sections 302, 299, 196 Part One, and 197 Part One BNS for inciting religious sentiments and creating tension between communities. The next hearing is scheduled for September 17, 2024. Under these sections, there is a provision for a maximum sentence of 2 years,” Singh said.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Retired IG Manickavel In CBI Case

Tags:

Chandigarh court criminal case Chandigarh court petition Kangana Ranaut Criminal charges Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut criminal case petition Kangana Ranaut legal challenge Kangana Ranaut legal news Legal action against Kangana Ranaut Petition filed Chandigarh court Kangana Ranaut Petition for criminal registration Kangana Ranaut
addBlock

Recent Post

J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

CJI Emphasizes The Importance Of District Judiciary As The Backbone Of The Legal System

CJI Emphasizes The Importance Of District Judiciary As The Backbone Of The Legal System

PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

Palestinian TikTok Star Medo Halimy Dies in Israeli Airstrike While Filming Gaza Life

Palestinian TikTok Star Medo Halimy Dies in Israeli Airstrike While Filming Gaza Life

PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

PM Modi Talks About Women’s Safety, Emphasizes Need For Swift Justice

Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trumps Mic Unmuted in Upcoming Presidential Debate, Donald Trump Responds

Kamala Harris Wants Donald Trumps Mic Unmuted in Upcoming Presidential Debate, Donald Trump Responds

EC Asks Report On SP’s Bias Complaint Regarding Official Posting For UP Assembly Bypolls

EC Asks Report On SP’s Bias Complaint Regarding Official Posting For UP Assembly Bypolls

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox