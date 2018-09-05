The petition has been filed by Tirupati Narasimha Murari, the president of the Shiv Sena in Telangana, who claimed that the functioning of AIMIM is entirely against the law. He further said that Asaduddin Owaisi's party should be disqualified as a political party as it directly attacks the concept of secularism in the country.

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking to annul the registration of Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM). The plea states that Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 prohibits any political party or person to seek votes by making a religious appeal. Hence, the petitioner has sought the quashing of the party that deals with Muslim issues primarily. The high court will take up the matter next week.

The petition has been filed by Tirupati Narasimha Murari, the president of the Shiv Sena in Telangana, who claimed that the functioning of AIMIM is entirely against the law. He further said that Asaduddin Owaisi’s party should be disqualified as a political party as it directly attacks the concept of secularism in the country.

“If the foundation of AIMIM is communal, it cannot remain secular and is bound to violate the free and fair elections,” reads the petition filed by Shiv Sena state president.

Back in June 19, 2014, the Election Commission of India granted recognition to the AIMIM as a state party of Telangana.

In the petition, which has been filed through advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, Murari has further sought a direction restricting the Election Commission from recognising and treating the AIMIM as a registered political party.

Tirupati Narasimha Murari, however, has stressed that he has filed the petition in his personal capacity and that Shiv Sena has nothing to do with it. His only objective is to seek free and fair elections for all.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen or AIMIM was founded in 1927 in the Hyderabad state of British India. The party has held Lok Sabha seat for the Hyderabad constituency since 1984.

It was in 2014 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the AIMIM won 7 seats and received the recognition of a state party by the Election Commission.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More