Petitioner Calls For Lokayukta Investigation Into Siddaramaiah’s Role In MUDA Scam

Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has urged the Lokayukta to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA scam, alleging misuse of power and accountability issues in land de-notification practices.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam has taken a significant turn as the petitioner, Snehamayi Krishna, has urged the Lokayukta to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Krishna submitted a comprehensive 25-page document outlining the evidence and questions intended for the investigation, emphasizing the need for accountability in the matter.

In his petition, Krishna has made serious allegations against Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case. He has called for an immediate investigation into the Chief Minister’s actions, claiming that Siddaramaiah has engaged in provocations by placing misleading advertisements in newspapers while spending vast sums of money, indirectly alluding to the scam. Krishna stated, “I urge you to arrest Siddaramaiah for wasting taxpayers’ money to cover up a scam involving him.”

Concerns Over Public Safety And Accountability

Snehamayi Krishna expressed his fears about potential societal unrest, stating, “If no action is initiated and Siddaramaiah continues provocations, and if there is a disturbance in society and my family is targeted, I will have to file a complaint against you.” He insisted that the court’s orders should not be viewed through a biased lens, particularly in light of Siddaramaiah’s public speeches. Given the urgency of the matter, Krishna submitted his documents through WhatsApp to the Mysuru Lokayukta SP, indicating he would provide a hard copy on October 14.

Allegations Of Misconduct In Land De-Notification

Krishna also raised concerns regarding the MUDA’s handling of land de-notification requests. He highlighted that the MUDA would not entertain all de-notification requests and suggested that the case of accused Devaraju was unique due to the absence of objections when the land was de-notified. He stated, “It becomes certain that the de-notification was done as Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister at the time.”

Furthermore, he pointed out discrepancies in the documentation submitted to the High Court by Siddaramaiah, alleging that certain key documents related to the land acquisition had been concealed. Krishna questioned why the letter of agreement between Mallikarjuna Swamy and landowner Devaraju was not presented to the court, noting that the document lacked proper signatures from relevant parties.

Krishna raised additional concerns regarding Siddaramaiah‘s family involvement in the case. He inquired why Siddaramaiah had not submitted the second page of a document related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, submitted by his wife, Parvathy. He asserted that the decision for land allotment was made by the MUDA under the leadership of Congress leader Dhruvakumar, who was appointed by Siddaramaiah.

Moreover, Krishna alleged that Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, attended a MUDA meeting on March 20, 2021. He further alleged that former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev joined the Congress party under dubious circumstances, suggesting that he was welcomed into the party in exchange for granting valuable sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife.

