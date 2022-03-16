The plea has been moved against Karnataka HC's order rejecting various pleas against the ban on Hijab in educational institutes in Karnataka.

A plea challenging Karnataka High Court’s decision in the hijab matter has now been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea has been moved against Karnataka HC’s order rejecting various pleas against the ban on Hijab in educational institutes in Karnataka. The petitioner has argued in the plea that the Karnataka High Court has erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion can not have the right to conscience.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had expressed disagreement with the Karnataka High Court’s judgement in the Hijab matter. Criticizing the High Court’s decision, Owaisi had said that it is a violation of the fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, expression and Article 15. The AIMIM chief had said that the judgement would have a negative impact on Muslim women. Owaisi had questioned, “Modernity is not about eschewing religious practices. What is the problem if one wears the hijab?”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also urged the students to focus on education, saying “it is a question of fate and education of our children”.

The Karnataka High Court in its judgement observed that Hijab is not a necessary practice in Islam held that the prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions.





