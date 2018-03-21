On early Wednesday morning, some unidentified men hurled a petrol bomb at Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district secretary’s house in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at BJP leader’s house. The matter has been registered with the Tamil Nadu police and investigations are underway. The following incident is reported just a few days after a bomb was hurled at BJP’s Coimbatore office in Tamil Nadu.

Just a few days after some people hurled a petrol bomb at a Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Coimbatore’s office in Tamil Nadu, another petrol bomb was hurled targeting BJP leader in the state. As per reports, a petrol bomb was hurled at BJP district secretary Nand Kumar in Coimbatore. The incident took place Wednesday early morning. The following incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at BJP leader’s house. According to the CCTV footage, the bomb which was hurled into the house hit the car parked inside after which it caught fire.

As per the footage, the family heard the loud noises and rushed out to put off the fire. After the matter was reported the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and registered a complaint in the matter. Reacting to the reports of BJP leader’s house being attacked, BJP Tamil Nadu president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she condemns the cowardly attack. Taking to the Twitter handle, the BJP Tamil Nadu president said, “Strictly condemn cowardly attack on the residence of Coimbatore Ma Nagar BJP District President Thiru Nandakumar. Such violent activities will not be tolerated & culprits need to be arrested immediately.”

#WATCH A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore in the early morning hours. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/eHuta711Yp — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

#LatestVisuals: A petrol bomb was thrown on the car of BJP district secretary in Coimbatore, in the early morning hours; Police at the spot, investigation on #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/pHXXYI1b8v — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Condemning the matter, BJP Tamil Nadu president Soundararajan also tagged BJP chief Amit Shah and National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

