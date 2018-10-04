Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced relief for citizens from soaring fuel prices with excise duty cut of Rs. 1.50 and another Re 1 drop by oil marketing companies, taking the cut in fuel prices to Rs. 2.50.

Congress asked why the Centre was selling petrol to 15 countries at Rs 34/litre and diesel to 29 countries at 37/litre.

Congress went all out against BJP’s meagre reduction in petrol and diesel prices that was announced earlier today by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the Modi-led government asking them to answer why the Centre was selling petrol to 15 countries at Rs 34/litre and diesel to 29 countries at 37/litre.

Training his gun on the BJP ruled states, Surjewala said that highest VAT on fuel in the country is imposed in states ruled by the BJP and named Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam and Haryana to further his point.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced relief for citizens from soaring fuel prices with excise duty cut of Rs. 1.50 and another Re 1 drop by oil marketing companies, taking the cut in fuel prices to Rs. 2.50.

