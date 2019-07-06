Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked across the country, one day after finance minister decided to increase the excise duty and road cess by Rs 1 per litre each in her maiden budget speech.

Petrol prices have been increased by Rs 2.45 per litre while Diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 2.36 per litre. Following the rate change, petrol will now cost Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi, while Diesel will now cost Rs 66.69 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the retail price of petrol was Rs 78.57 while in Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 75.15 litre.

Government is planning to contain it’s a fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP and additional duty and cess on petrol and diesel will provide significant revenue for the government.

The finance minister dismissed the claims that increasing cess and excise will fuel inflation. She said that the aim of the move was to meet public funding needs without hurting individual taxpayers and would eventually lead to moving away from fossil fuels to electric vehicles.

Taxes on petrol and diesel account for more than a third of retail fuel prices which is one of the biggest sources of income for the government.

In October last year, the government decided to cut down on excise on fuel after a rise in crude prices. The center also asked the state governments to match the cut level. During the assembly elections, the low prices had continued in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh.

Usually, duties have been cut when global crude prices increased but the current ruling government has decided to raise excise tax even when global prices have fallen.

