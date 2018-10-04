Addressing the media, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that they have cut the excise duty by Rs 1.50 and further added that the government will not be going back on deregulation.

Providing a slight relief to the common man, the Centre on Thursday announced a cut of Rs 2.50 in petrol and diesel prices. Addressing the media, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that they have cut the excise duty by Rs 1.50 and further added that the government will not be going back on deregulation. Announcing the cuts in petrol and diesel prices, Arun Jaitley said that Rs 10,500 crore will be the impact of excise duty cut this year. As per current reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that they will give an additional relief of Rs 2.5 per litre on Petrol to give a total benefit of Rs 5 per litre in the State of Maharashtra.

Talking to media over the recent cut on fuel prices announced by the Centre, Arun Jaitley said that they will be writing to states asking them to cut taxes while announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel. He further slammed the state government which have not cut the fuel prices at all. He further told the media that they were committed to 3.3% fiscal deficit target. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also announced the additional cut as said that petrol and diesel will get cheaper by Rs 5 in the state.

While the price of petrol and diesel The following development comes to light just a few hours after the Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling Modi government over the fall of Indian Rupee. QuestioningPM Modi’s silence over rising fuel prices and continuous fall of the Indian rupee against the Dollar, Rahul Gandhi said that while people are suffering, PM Modi had gone on a ‘silent mode’.

The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi after Rs 2.50 cut will be 81.50 and 72.95 respectively. In Kolkata, the petrol will be sold at Rs 83.30 and di9esel at 74.80. In Chennai, petrol will be sold at Rs 84.83 and 77.29 respectively.

