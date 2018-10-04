In a major yet marginal relief for the consumers, the Narendra Modi led-BJP government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 on Thursday, October 4. The announcement came from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after an inter-ministerial meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Jaitley further said that the ruling party and oil firms will deal with the price reduction by Rs 1.50 and Rs 1 respectively.
Jaiely further appealed to the states to match the Centre’s efforts to cut value-added tax or VAT by Rs. 2.50, so that the common man benefits by Rs. 5. So far 6 BJP-ruled states have announced the cut, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura, Gujarat, Chattisgarh. While Jharkhand has cut diesel prices by Rs 2.50, but there has been no announcement of petrol yet.
The reduction in fuel prices come after the Opposition parties, including Congress, the Left and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) conducted a massive nation-wide shutdown following the surge in fuel prices.
Earlier in September, a complete Bharat Bhandh was organised in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha by innumerable Opposition parties.
Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel urges to state Chief Minister Kejriwal
Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel has urged the state CM Arvind Kejriwal to cut VAT on fuel prices.
Decision comes after an incessant protest by the Opposition parties
On September 10, a nationwide protest was organised by more than 15 political parties after the continuous surge in petrol and diesel prices. The protest was organised mainly by Rahul Gandhi led-Congress.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the announcement, by saying that it is a great decision and will bring relief to the people of the country.
This would give a net effect to the people in Maharashtra of a reduced price of Rs 5. I think this is a great relief to the people. Central govt & state govt are working together to give more & more relief to the people: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/HcJUDj1miz— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slams Modi government
In a presser, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Modi government following the fuel price cut announcement, by saying that the ruling party is looting the common man simultaneously it has claimed that it is reducing fuel prices.
Jharkhand CM announces price cut rates in the state
While other states are still contemplating about the decision, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced Rs 2.50 cut on diesel in the state.
Congress hits out at Modi government
In a scathing attack, Congress said on Thursday that an RTI reveals that the Centre sells petrol to 15 foreign countries at Rs 34 per litre, however, the people across India have been receiving it for more than Rs 80 per litre, Rs 84 per litre.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil
Bihar Deputy CM said on Thursday, that the state has not yet received the letter of the order. The state will take a concrete decision only after receiving the letter. He further said each state has its own situation, therefore, he awaits for the letter.
Congress responds to fuel price cut
Meanwhile the Opposition party, Congress responded to Arun Jaitley's announcement, claiming that the fuel price reduction was way too minimal.
In a press conference, Finance Minister on Thursday said the Centre cut excise duty on fuel prices by Rs 2.50.
#WATCH Finance Minister Arun Jaitley briefs the media in Delhi https://t.co/AYU7yA9njp— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018