The announcement came from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after an inter-ministerial meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi

In a major yet marginal relief for the consumers, the Narendra Modi led-BJP government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 on Thursday, October 4. The announcement came from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after an inter-ministerial meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Jaitley further said that the ruling party and oil firms will deal with the price reduction by Rs 1.50 and Rs 1 respectively.

Jaiely further appealed to the states to match the Centre’s efforts to cut value-added tax or VAT by Rs. 2.50, so that the common man benefits by Rs. 5. So far 6 BJP-ruled states have announced the cut, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura, Gujarat, Chattisgarh. While Jharkhand has cut diesel prices by Rs 2.50, but there has been no announcement of petrol yet.

The reduction in fuel prices come after the Opposition parties, including Congress, the Left and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) conducted a massive nation-wide shutdown following the surge in fuel prices.

Earlier in September, a complete Bharat Bhandh was organised in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Kerala, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha by innumerable Opposition parties.

