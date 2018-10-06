On Saturday, the petrol was being sold at Rs 81.68 per litre and the diesel has been priced at Rs 73.79 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol prices saw a rise of 18 paise while diesel was hiked by 70 paise. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel rose to Rs 87.15 per litre and Rs 76.75 per litre respectively.

After providing a relief of two days to the common man over rising fuel prices, the petrol and diesel prices again saw a hike of 18 paise and 29 paise respectively in Delhi. On Saturday, the petrol was being sold at Rs 81.68 per litre and the diesel has been priced at Rs 73.79 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol prices saw a rise of 18 paise while diesel was hiked by 70 paise. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel rose to Rs 87.15 per litre and Rs 76.75 per litre respectively. Earlier, while briefing media, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that they have reduced Rs 2.50 on petrol and diesel prices.

On Thursday, while addressing media, Arun Jaitley said that the excise duty will be reduced by Rs 1.50 and OMC (Oil Marketing Companies) will absorb Re 1. He added that a total of Rs 2.50 will be reduced from current petrol and diesel cost.

Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively. pic.twitter.com/j23PEYdN0c — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018

He added that they will be writing several state governments asking them to reduce Rs 2.50 from VAT imposed on petrol and diesel prices. Soon after Arun Jaitely’s announcements, several governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and others reduced the petrol and diesel prices in their respective states.

Talking to media over reduced petrol prices, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that after reducing Rs 4 on petrol, they were working on a formula to bring down diesel price by Rs 4/lt.

