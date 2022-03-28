Delhi will now cost ₹ 99.41 and ₹ 90.77 for petrol and diesel respectively

In the last seven days, the price of petrol and diesel has been raised for the sixth time. After the revised price notification of state fuel retailers, the petrol-diesel will be now sold at ₹99.11 per litre and ₹90.42 per litre from today.

Mumbai will now cost petrol and diesel for₹ 114.19 per litre and ₹ 98.50 per litre respectively. The price in Chennai is now at ₹105.18 for petrol and ₹95.33 for diesel. Meanwhile, Kolkata will sell petrol and diesel at ₹ 108.85 and ₹ 93.92 respectively.

The rates were earlier held steady for four months considering the five state legislative elections.

Globally the oil prices have fallen to more than $3 today. This drop was seen after the global import hub- China’s, Shanghai was declared covid hotspot. Pertaining to this, China has declared a pause in its importation lines.

India is 85% dependent on global oil imports, therefore, the hike in international rates has caused this increase in the Indian rates.