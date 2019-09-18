Increase in the retail prices of crude oils, petrol and diesel were marked as the biggest hike on Wednesday since the budget. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more recorded the rise in petrol and diesel rates.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel were increased across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities on Wednesday, marking a seventh hike in the crude oil prices in 9 days. According to the data from Indian Oil Corporation, the rise in petrol rates in Delhi and Mumbai each was increased by 25 paise per litre and the diesel prices in both the metro cities were increased by 24 paise per litre and 26 paise per litre respectively. On Tuesday, the petrol price had hiked by 14 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise per litre in the national capital.

As per analysts, a spike in crude oil prices overseas, following the attack on Saudi Arabia crude oil facilities, has led to the current frequent hikes in domestic fuel prices. This increase is the huge single-day hike since the maiden budget presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, 2019, that increased prices by almost Rs 2.50 per litre due to rising in excise duty on fuel.

In Delhi, after the rate revision today, petrol prices rose to Rs 72.42 per litre as compared to Rs 72.17 per litre on Tuesday, whereas, diesel price hiked to Rs 65.83 a litre as against Rs 65.58 a litre yesterday (Tuesday), according to the data from Indian Oil Corporation. It is to be noted that hiked prices in Delhi are cheapest as compared to the other metro cities and most states due to the lower tax rates.

In Mumbai, citizens have to pay Rs 78.10 per litre of petrol after the rise by 25 paise per litre today and a litre of diesel costs Rs 69.04 a litre today as against Rs 68.27 a litre yesterday.

In Chennai, the increased price of petrol by 27 paise per litre costs Rs 75.26 per litre as compared to yesterday’s price Rs 74.99 a litre and diesel costs Rs 69.57 a litre today as against Rs 69.31 a litre yesterday.

In Kolkata, the hiked price of petrol by 25 paise per litre costs Rs 75.14 per litre as compared to yesterday’s price Rs 74.89 a litre and marking a hike of 24 paise a litre, diesel costs Rs 68.23 a litre today as against Rs 67.99 a litre yesterday.

India imports 83 per cent of its crude oil requirements from Iraq, the biggest supplier and Saudi Arabia comes at second. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities has led to a loss of 5 million barrels a day of supplies from Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App