There is no stopping in surge of prices of petrol and diesel in India, as the indigenous oil companies on Friday increased the rates of the fuels by 13 paisa to 14 paisa in various states. According to a report, the fuel prices shot up due to the ongoing supply cut by the ONGC coupled with strong demand for crude oil. In India, the prices of transport fuels are now changed on a daily basis unlike the previous norm of fortnightly revision of prices.

Petrol price hit a 5 year high of Rs 74.08 per litre in Delhi on Friday while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 65.31. State-owned oil firms on Friday raised petrol prices by 14 paisa per litre. The daily revision of fuel prices was implemented in June last year to reflect changes in cost immediately. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, too, petrol prices climbed to new multi-year highs at Rs 76.78, Rs 81.93 and Rs 76.85 per litre respectively.

According to a report, the fuel prices increased on Friday along with the surge in crude oil prices due to the ongoing supply cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) coupled with strong demand for crude oil. Speaking to the media, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Centre is concerned about the recent surge in prices of petrol and diesel. “The situation arose because of the price jump of fuel in the international market. Price jump in the international market is the highest in past four years, it is due to reasons like the situation in Syria and US’ threat of imposing sanctions on Iran, due to these reasons prices have shot up”.

“Petroleum products need to be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding that the Centre and states are slowly moving towards it. Petrol, diesel, natural gas, crude oil and jet fuel (ATF) are currently not included in the GST, which essentially leads to producers not being able to set-off tax paid on inputs from final tax on product,” Pradhan added.

On Friday, Brent crude oil was priced around $73.56 per barrel, whereas in 2013 it was priced at over $100 a barrel. In India, the oil companies like HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL decide the final retail petrol price by taking into consideration the international crude basket, plus states’ VAT and the government’s excise duty.

