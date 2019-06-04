Petrol, diesel prices slump across metros: The petrol and diesel prices fell across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Trivandrum.

Petrol, diesel prices slump across metros: Fuel retailers have cut diesel and petrol prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Trivandrum today. In Delhi petrol costs Rs 71.23 while diesel costs Rs 65.56 per litre. In the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 7 paise and diesel 20 paise per litre.

In Mumbai petrol costs Rs 76.91 while diesel costs Rs 68.76 per litre. On Monday, Petrol was being sold in Mumbai at Rs 76.98 a litre while diesel price was priced at Rs 68.97 per litre.

Today’s petrol price in Trivandrum is Rs 74.51 per litre and diesel Price is Rs 70.71 per litre.

Reports said domestic fuel prices had largely been on the rise in the first three months of 2019.

Since January 1, petrol prices have gained over Rs 4 per litre in Delhi. Diesel rates also approaching the Rs 70 per litre mark.

