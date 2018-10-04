The Gujarat government on Thursday also announced an additional cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol and diesel prices after Centre reduced Rs 2.50 per litre and asked states to cut VAT on the same. Following Jaitley's announcement, the Maharashtra government was the first to announce an additional cut in petrol prices and the same has now been been followed up by the Gujarat government.

Following the reduction in petrol and diesel cost by the Centre, Gujarat government on Thursday also announced an additional cut of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol and diesel prices. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had urged the state governments to reciprocate the same by reducing the price of petrol and diesel in their respective states. Following FM Jaitley’s announcement, first, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an additional cut in petrol price, which has now been followed up by the Gujarat government.

Meanwhile, after Jaitley’s announcement, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also requested Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 like other states are doing.

Finance Minister Sh @arunjaitley Ji has announced Rs.2.5 cuts in petrol & diesel prices, reciprocating positively to FM’s announcement, the Govt Of Gujarat has also decided to reduce Rs.2.50 on both petrol & diesel. Thus petrol & diesel wd be Rs. 5 cheaper in the State of Gujarat — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) October 4, 2018

Not only Gujarat and Maharashtra but other states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and others have followed the lead in reducing petrol and diesel prices.

The rising cost of petrol and diesel prices had become one of the main concerns of the government and also an attacking point for the opposition to hit out at the government. The opposition meanwhile had been creating pressure on the rising petrol, diesel prices but they still kept increasing. The government had earlier said that it has no role in the rising cost of petrol and diesel and it was happening because of the increasing oil prices in the international market.

However, bringing a much-needed relief, the Centre on Thursday finally announced a reduction in petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre.

